The Mistake You Have To Avoid When Scaling Up A Recipe

There's an assurance in following an existing recipe, allowing you to steer clear of mistakes as long as you're careful, whereas adjusting a thing or two brings an equal amount of excitement and worry — especially if you need a larger serving. Whether you're a hardcore recipe abider or you transform into an experimental chemist as soon as you pick up a spatula, scaling up a recipe can be a challenge, but we've asked an expert for a solution to make it a bit easier. Chowhound exclusively spoke with author and co-founder of The Financial Diet, Chelsea Fagan — who has a new party hosting book coming out, "Having People Over" — to figure out the best way to do it. And it all starts with avoiding one common kitchen mistake that's sure to ruin your food: overcrowding.

When scaling up a recipe, it's only obvious that you'll be working with more ingredients. It sounds easier to just toss everything in and wait longer for it to fully cook, but that's not the smartest choice — not if you want your food to cook evenly. "Often, great texture while cooking requires that each piece of food has its own breathing room, so be cautious about crowding any cooking vessel," Fagan said. "Make sure that you are giving your food room to breathe if you want it to crisp, brown, dry out, or anything similar," she added. Having an extra pan or two on hand can be a lifesaver, allowing you to let all the ingredients find their own cozy spot. This is why scaling up a recipe that requires roasting can get tricky, whereas Fagan suggested that braising won't give you much trouble.