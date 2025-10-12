How To Get Your Very Own Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavor

Are you familiar with Ben & Jerry's famous ice cream flavor Cherry Garcia? Well, fun fact: It was suggested by an anonymous fan of the brand. You know what this means. If you're one of those people who obsess over creating your own perfect bowl of ice cream, adding unique toppings, sauces, and syrups like an artist pouring over a canvas, maybe it's time for you to submit your idea and get your very own Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor. The best part? It's actually quite easy to submit your idea on the Ben & Jerry's website, where the company asks for details, breaks down the fact that they've heard it all (Ben & Jerry's library of ice cream flavors is way more expansive than you may realize), and claims ownership of any idea you submit. In fact, you aren't even guaranteed to get a prize or recognition unless the actual Ben and Jerry (maybe just Ben now, since Jerry left the company in September 2025) deem it appropriate. This shouldn't scare you away from submitting your idea, though. It's all pretty typical corporate legalese.

So, yes, the beloved ice cream company still wants you to submit creative flavor suggestions to the aptly named "Random Genius Ideas Database," where Ben & Jerry's own "Flavor Gurus" decide on the fate of your concoction. All they need to know is the flavor name, a detailed description of what goes into the ice cream, and the desired overall flavor, as well as your personal details. Fill out the form, and you can, at the very least, tell anyone who is willing to listen that you have submitted ice cream ideas to Ben & Jerry's. It's a conversation starter!