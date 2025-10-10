Can You Make A Café Freddo With Instant Espresso?

It's a common misconception that the café Freddo hails from Italy. Despite the Italian-sounding name, it's actually a type of Greek shaken espresso drink. Freddo sprouted up in the early '90s, allegedly created as an answer to the lack of options in the market for espresso-based drinks — specifically ones that could beat the heat. But if you want an effortless version that doesn't require a fancy appliance, you might be wondering whether you can swap real machine-extracted espresso for the instant stuff. Chowhound spoke exclusively with Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert and Decoding Wine, to find out if such a thing is even possible.

Woodburn-Simmonds notes that, "The shaking makes the Cafe Freddo distinct not only from hot espresso based drinks but also from many other iced coffees that are just poured over ice." However, he clarifies that, "If you're using instant coffee, then you're making something much closer to the original Frappe from Greece." In fact, before the boom of Italian espresso machines, many Greek coffee drinkers used instant coffee for their caffeine fix. So, you're not straying too far from a beloved, traditional way of making Greek iced coffee. In fact, you'll end up with a milder café Freddo — as that tends to be the case with instant coffee — but you can also try out a simple swap to make your instant coffee taste café-made and level up your home-brewing game.