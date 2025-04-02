We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Instant coffee is famous for tasting not quite like brewed, steeped, percolated, or barista-approved coffee. Nonetheless, it has an important role to play in desserts like creamy hazelnut tiramisu and in complicated concoctions such as whipped frozen coffee. Instant coffee is often the key to a dark, rich, and electrifyingly potent cold brew. But which brand should you turn to when you're looking for a serious pick-me-up with the same familiar taste as a classic cup of java? To find the answer, Chowhound compiled a comprehensive ranking of the 10 best instant coffee brands to brew the best iced coffee. Ultimately, Araku Boomi Instant Coffee came out on top. Out of all the options, this medium roast tasted the most like a cup of strong brewed coffee.

Our method for ranking the products didn't come down to declaring, "This one doesn't taste that bad." Instant coffee has advanced beyond the thin, bitter, and burnt-tasting drinks you could expect in years past. As a result, our taste test sought out an aromatic, fresh, and flavorful powder with an easy-to-dissolve consistency that could help when creating a super smooth iced brew. The worst option, Beaumont Instant Classic Roast, tasted weak and watered down, while the best tasted powerfully pleasant and even managed to evade any strange aftertaste.