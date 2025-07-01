The One Big Costco Direct Limitation You Need To Know About

Being a Costco member gives plenty of perks besides being able to shop at the warehouse retailer, like cash back and travel deals. Another to add to the list is Costco Direct, a service that allows you to order items directly from its warehouses and get them shipped to your house. This saves time and a trip to the store, particularly with large items such as furniture and appliances. Plus, there are always great deals and discounts offered through the program. But there's one catch to Costco Direct – you can't use it to order groceries.

Costco Direct is a membership feature great for larger purchases, such as appliances, electronics, and furniture. While you can score great deals on these big-ticket items when you buy more than one at the same time, you cannot add groceries or small home goods items to the order. The smallest bulk item you can buy on Costco Direct is packs of water filters, but you won't find any perishables or bulk items like toilet paper and kitchen staples.

If you're looking for a new washing machine, a computer, or a sofa, Costco Direct has you covered. Want to restock on large bottles of olive oil and baking supplies without heading to a local Costco store? You'll need to use a different service, called Costco Same-Day.