The Best Kind Of Skillet To Use When Cooking Up Eggs

Eggs are super versatile and great at any time of day. From savory egg bakes to a classic, buttery eggs Benedict, there are a ton of different ways you can take your eggs to the next level. One of the simplest ways to elevate them is to simply switch up your skillet. Cookbook author and chef Rick Martinez, who has started a new Substack, talked exclusively with Chowhound about how to choose the right pan for your morning (or afternoon, or evening) eggs.

Martinez says that a cast iron pan is his go-to for making eggs at home. "I have a million skillets and dutch ovens and saucepans that are cast iron, and they're all really well seasoned," he says. "I always use that, because it's never going to stick." He says that the key to successfully cooking eggs in a cast iron pan is to use a bit of fat alongside high heat. If you try to cook your eggs on medium-low or medium heat in a cast iron pan, they're likely going to stick — to the point where your eggs will seem glued to the bottom of the pan, making them difficult to remove, according to Martinez. "You need to make sure that it's really, really hot. It's kind of true of pretty much everything with cast iron," he says.