It's Always OK To Send A Dirty Dish Back At A Restaurant

A customer and their server at a restaurant have a very unique relationship. On one hand, you want to make a good impression as a customer and not carry yourself or order in a rude way — which is why it pays to be aware of dining etiquette differences depending on where you are. But on the other hand, you're shelling out money for your dining experience, so you're perfectly within your rights to expect to be treated well in return. This extends to any problems that may arise with your food, including the dish that it's served on. But as far as addressing this issue is concerned, experts advise you to approach things tactfully.

It's safe to say that Dr. Frankie Weinberg is well-versed in restaurant customer relations. He is not only a Professor of Management at Loyola University New Orleans, but he is also the co-owner of New Orleans' Pomelo and Good Catch restaurants, as well as principle consultant for Leading Consultation International. Dr. Weinberg spoke exclusively with Chowhound about the etiquette that follows receiving a dirty dish, and said that customers should be direct but calm with their server. "I suggest discussing it with your server discretely," he said. Dr. Weinberg explained that, even with the most rigorous dishwashing equipment, one poorly-washed plate is bound to slip through the cracks occasionally. "Any place I know would replace it apologetically and immediately," he said. You don't need to be at a restaurant reputed for its service for this one, and your server will likely sympathize with your issue.