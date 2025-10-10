Wait, Is It Actually Safe To Refrigerate Hot Food?

Temperature regulation is absolutely key to food safety — it's why we have refrigeration in the first place, and why some foods need to be cooked to a certain temperature before we can eat them. If you've ever worked in food service, you've probably heard that the "temperature danger zone" occurs between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, a sweet spot for harmful bacterial growth. Avoiding this range is why we don't leave cooked chicken out at room temperature for more than a couple of hours or use hot water to defrost meat, but it's easier to forget that other actions can leave food in the danger zone as well.

For instance, maybe you're used to transferring piping hot leftovers into a storage container and leaving it in the fridge immediately, without thinking about how this dramatic temperature drop could affect the safety of your food. We wanted to know how safe this practice really is, so Chowhound spoke exclusively with Campbell Mitchell, founder and managing director of food safety management systems company Quest 4 Food, and an industry expert with over 25 years of experience in food safety and quality assurance.

Mitchell says, "Yes — small amounts [of hot food] can go straight into the refrigerator." For larger volumes, however, he advises following USDA recommendations and taking one of two approaches: either "divide [it] into shallow containers ... or use an ice-water bath first to cool quickly and keep food out of the 40–140°F 'danger zone.'" A shallow container is less than 2 inches or 5 centimeters in height, he says.