Here's How Long You Can Safely Leave Cooked Chicken Out

Whether you're serving a whole roasted chicken, perfect 2-ingredient chicken wings, or tasty chicken adobado street tacos, it's important to avoid leaving any chicken dish sitting out for too long. When hosting a party and mingling with guests, it's easy to forget about food sitting out on the table or countertop. But according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, poultry left out for more than two hours at room temperature should be thrown away, and if the meat is sitting out at a temperature of 90 degrees or higher, it should be tossed after one hour. So if you're at an outdoor barbecue or a house without air conditioning in the summer, take extra care not to leave your chicken out for too long.

The reason chicken and other perishable foods cannot go unrefrigerated for too long is because harmful bacteria grows quickly in what the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls the "danger zone," the temperature range between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Chicken is a common carrier of the foodborne pathogens salmonella and E. coli. This type of bacteria, as well as others like staphylococcus and campylobacter, can double in just 20 minutes on food left for too long in the temperature danger zone. Following are some more tips for safely serving and storing your chicken to keep you safe from foodborne illness.