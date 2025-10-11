Avoid Stove Gap Spills With A Simple No-See Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter how fastidious you might be about cleaning your home, there are always going to be those vexing spaces that seem impervious to even the freakiest neatness. We're talking about those pesky ceiling fans, that dastardly grout, and the virtual forcefield of dirt, grime, and grease encircling your range. Fortunately, oven cleaning hacks abound to keep the interior of the appliance spic and span, and the stovetop is usually easy enough to get sparkling with a little bit of scrubbing. But you might be forgetting to clean a critical area of your oven that's technically separate from its interior, burners, knobs, and warming drawer: the gaps. And the best way to avoid said gaps' potential pitfalls, is to cover them up with something as simple as a strip of silicone.

The gaps between the sides of your oven and your countertops are a necessary evil. You typically need some modicum of space for mobility and ventilation. So, while you can't usually build your way out of the unsightly cavern's crumb-collecting quality, you can harness that errant detritus for happier wiping and washing. And you can usually do so with some silicone that's easily picked up for right around 10 bucks.