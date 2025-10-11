Avoid Stove Gap Spills With A Simple No-See Solution
No matter how fastidious you might be about cleaning your home, there are always going to be those vexing spaces that seem impervious to even the freakiest neatness. We're talking about those pesky ceiling fans, that dastardly grout, and the virtual forcefield of dirt, grime, and grease encircling your range. Fortunately, oven cleaning hacks abound to keep the interior of the appliance spic and span, and the stovetop is usually easy enough to get sparkling with a little bit of scrubbing. But you might be forgetting to clean a critical area of your oven that's technically separate from its interior, burners, knobs, and warming drawer: the gaps. And the best way to avoid said gaps' potential pitfalls, is to cover them up with something as simple as a strip of silicone.
The gaps between the sides of your oven and your countertops are a necessary evil. You typically need some modicum of space for mobility and ventilation. So, while you can't usually build your way out of the unsightly cavern's crumb-collecting quality, you can harness that errant detritus for happier wiping and washing. And you can usually do so with some silicone that's easily picked up for right around 10 bucks.
Silicone stuffing your oven gap at home
Brands like Linda's Essentials sell silicone stove gap covers in packs of two that require zero additional tools besides your nimble little fingers and the occasional pair of scissors. Once you've got them unpacked, you can simply lay the flexible strips lengthwise between your stove and counter, where those unwieldy ground spices, airborne herbs, and other nuisances will now gather instead of drifting down and out of your soapy sponge's reach. Snip down to size if necessary, and swipe 'em with some kitchen spray, rinse in the sink, or run them through the dishwasher as needed to keep them tidy.
To be fair, most commercially available silicone strips are going to show, meaning they'll leave a small border on your countertop's edge. When you've spent a lot of time and money choosing something like the best stone countertops for your kitchen, this will probably be annoying. But with a little extra muscle, you can fold the strips over to create an inverted U-shape, and shimmy them into the offending crevice. This will form an even tighter seal and give the space a more seamless appearance. Follow the same cleaning instructions as above whenever the time comes.