The Clever DIY Wall Organizer That Starts With A Worn-Out Baking Sheet

Baking sheet message boards are such a quick and simple home decor project that you can easily tailor to any kitchen aesthetic. If you have a retro or more playful design in your space, try saturated pastels like bubblegum pink or lemon yellow. Metallics or sage green would look perfect in a cozy cottagecore kitchen, while cobalt blue or ruby red might be the best choice for a retro-modern kitchen full of chrome and vinyl.

Something else to think about is how you'll use your new message board. While the original project uses magnetic clips to hold important information or your new favorite recipe for bakery-style peanut butter cookies, you can also give this project a few coats of dry-erase board or chalkboard paint for a message center where you can write and erase as much as you like. Just keep in mind that dry-erase finish spray paint currently only comes in white, while you may be able to find chalkboard paint in grays, browns, and greens in addition to black.

If you love prints over solid colors, don't worry — there are ways to bring your aesthetic into this project. You can use stencils or stamps to create a custom design, or decoupage pretty printed tissue paper over the inside of the cookie sheet after the coordinating spray paint is dry. With a DIY magnetic baking sheet board, it's easy to bring more organization and personal style to your kitchen.