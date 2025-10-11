The Clever DIY Wall Organizer That Starts With A Worn-Out Baking Sheet
Cookie sheets are one style of pans every baker should have on hand. They can serve as dredging stations for breading chicken and fish, roasting vegetables for an easy weeknight side, or even putting together delicious sheet-pan suppers. Many savvy bakers use sheet pans for cleaner baking by placing them under cakes and pies in the oven, as they're handy for catching sticky overflow. However, even if you use a two-ingredient paste to clean stained baking sheets, all of them will eventually reach the end of their baking utility.
Instead of throwing away an old cookie sheet, you can turn it into a cute, sustainable, on-theme message board for your kitchen. The DIY process is pretty simple. All you have to do is wash and dry your baking sheet, and lightly sand it if the surface is uneven due to staining. Next, spray paint it on both sides with the color of your choice. Once dry, mount it to your wall using adhesive picture mounting strips, then add magnetic clips to display anything you desire — shopping lists, holiday cards, favorite recipes, schedules, and more.
Customize your new message board for fun and function
Baking sheet message boards are such a quick and simple home decor project that you can easily tailor to any kitchen aesthetic. If you have a retro or more playful design in your space, try saturated pastels like bubblegum pink or lemon yellow. Metallics or sage green would look perfect in a cozy cottagecore kitchen, while cobalt blue or ruby red might be the best choice for a retro-modern kitchen full of chrome and vinyl.
Something else to think about is how you'll use your new message board. While the original project uses magnetic clips to hold important information or your new favorite recipe for bakery-style peanut butter cookies, you can also give this project a few coats of dry-erase board or chalkboard paint for a message center where you can write and erase as much as you like. Just keep in mind that dry-erase finish spray paint currently only comes in white, while you may be able to find chalkboard paint in grays, browns, and greens in addition to black.
If you love prints over solid colors, don't worry — there are ways to bring your aesthetic into this project. You can use stencils or stamps to create a custom design, or decoupage pretty printed tissue paper over the inside of the cookie sheet after the coordinating spray paint is dry. With a DIY magnetic baking sheet board, it's easy to bring more organization and personal style to your kitchen.
