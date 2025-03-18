The Super-Easy Tip For Cleaner Cake Baking

Baking cakes can be a messy business, with cracked eggs and flour sometimes getting everywhere. Alton Brown even has a tip for flouring pans without making a mess. But one part of the process that's difficult to control is what happens once the pan is in the oven. You fill a baking tin with liquid cake batter and hope it doesn't boil over or tip as it's baking. If it does, you wind up smelling charred cake batter through the rest of the bake and looking forward to cleaning a messy stove. Fortunately, there's an easy tip for dealing with drips and spills: a baking sheet.

That's right, we're talking about regular baking sheets — one of those essential baking tools everyone should own. Using a cookie sheet or baking sheet as a spill tray works in all sorts of situations where overflow and drips happen, from stews and roasts to barbecue. But it's worth having extras on hand during cake baking. Filled cake pans can spill if you bump them or when you're rotating pans for even baking. If the pan is filled to the brim, spills happen as the batter boils and expands. A spill tray takes care of the unpleasant aftermath before it happens.