The Old School Meal Your Grandma Probably Made If You Grew Up In The Midwest

It's not uncommon to come across foods that feel ordinary in one's own region but aren't typically eaten in many other places. And one of those dishes is Amish beef and noodles, which is associated with Mennonite and Amish communities in the Midwest but doesn't seem to be common elsewhere in the United States.

This dish is enjoyed in regions of the Midwest and mid-Atlantic with Amish communities and remains well-known in Amish cuisine, and it has likely remained popular because of its ease and affordability. There are slight variations to the recipe, but put simply, it's a one-pot dinner made from rump roast or chuck roast, which braises in beef broth for several hours alongside chopped onions. Once it's cooked, it's shredded, then added back into the pot alongside egg noodles. The dish is served in bowls and is almost a balance between a hearty pasta dish and a comforting beef stew. It can be enhanced with other add-ons like beef bouillon paste and black pepper, too, for extra flavor.