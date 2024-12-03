Chuck Roast Vs Rump Roast: What's The Difference?

Chuck roast (sometimes called "chuck roll") is cut from the shoulder of the cow, and is considered a lean cut, although it's a bit fattier than the rump roast; that extra fat is considered to give it a little bit more flavor than the rump. If you're working with a big hunk of it, roasting it is a great method to get it tender and juicy.

Don't be fooled by the name: Roasting isn't your only choice with this cut. It has a lot of connective tissue, which would make the meat tough if you tried to sear it like a prime rib steak or use it in a stir-fry, but it does mean it lends itself well to other low and slow methods like stewing. In this case, you'll cut the meat down into smaller pieces before cooking it. Otherwise, other recipes that call for cooking chuck roast in a slow-cooker or a pressure cooker can be good options.

One faster cooking method with chuck roast is to turn it into burgers, as the fat can help make for flavorful patties. Of course, this will involve grinding it down — this can be a cumbersome task to do at home, but you can often ask butchers to do this for you. Chuck roast is also quite an affordable cut — prices average around $7 per pound, although this naturally varies depending on the store and factors like whether you're buying organic.