Shoppers Call This Aldi Storage Accessory A Game-Changer For Fridges

Don't get us wrong — overall, the fridge is a great invention, and a worthy addition to modern kitchen technology. That being said, it certainly could've been designed in a way that made it a little easier to clean. From forgetting your produce exists until it starts to leak strange juices out of its drawer, to the regular crumbs, sauces, and other minor spills that build up over time, keeping your fridge simultaneously well stocked, well organized, and sparkling clean is a near herculean task. No one item can solve all your food storage problems, but we're pretty sure that Aldi's simple but genius fridge liners are your best bet when it comes to making a dent in keeping your refrigerator shelves and drawers in tip-top shape.

The Crofton Fridge Liners that the grocery chain carries, one of many great kitchen finds at Aldi, come in a large roll, made so that you can cut them to size to fit in your fridge model. They're made to slide in on top of your shelf or drawer bottom, and slide out when you're ready to clean or replace them. For a small spill, you can pull one liner out to wipe down that specific section, making the process infinitely simpler than it would be if you had to remove half of your food items, pull out the whole glass shelf, and attempt to clean it in your too-small kitchen sink. The accessory is, unfortunately, often out-of-stock, but if anything, that's just a sign that it's worth the purchase if you do happen to stumble upon it on your weekly Aldi trip.