The Affordable Frozen Aldi Meal That's Delicious, Nutritious And Easily Customizable
Let's face it, grocery shopping has gotten more expensive in the last few years, and as a result, finding high-quality, affordable food is important. Aldi is a great place for cheap grocery shopping because it provides food, kitchen supplies, and home goods to meet a wide range of needs. And if you're looking for some frozen meals that are cheap, tasty, and healthy, Aldi's quinoa bowls are the perfect choice.
The quinoa bowls come in two flavors: Southwest Chicken and Mediterranean Chicken, which are both listed for $4.05 online for a 10.5-ounce serving. Seeing as even fast food has gotten expensive in the last couple of years, it's hard to beat just $4 for a whole meal. But cheap doesn't matter if it doesn't taste good. Thankfully, these quinoa bowls are delicious and full of tasty ingredients (other than the quinoa) like brown rice, vegetables, and chicken. And because of these nutritious ingredients, the bowls make for a nourishing meal full of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. And not only that, you can easily customize them by adding more chicken, more veggies, or any sauces that you love as well.
Why we love the Aldi quinoa bowls
It can be hard to find nutritious frozen meals, but these quinoa bowls from Aldi are the ideal find, and it's all thanks to the ingredients. With foods like chicken, beans (in the Southwest version), and quinoa, these bowls serve up 16 to 17 grams of protein per meal. Even though it's technically possible to eat too much protein, getting enough of it in your meals is super important for a multitude of reasons. It helps give you energy, build stronger muscles, protect bone health, and maintain a healthy metabolism. If you want even more protein in your Aldi meal, you can add more chicken or mix up the meat by adding in some of your own steak or pork, which are both rich in protein and would provide added flavor, too.
Along with protein, these bowls pack another valuable nutrient: fiber. Fiber is important for keeping you full longer and helping to improve your gut health and digestion, and it comes mostly from vegetables, beans, and whole grains, all of which can be found in these quinoa bowls! In fact, it's not very often that you'll find frozen meals that contain so many fiber-rich ingredients all together like this.