Food is a big business that many companies navigate successfully by strategically purchasing brands in order to grow. Nestlé is a giant global company with stakes in numerous food categories and brands across the spectrum, from pet treats and pasta to cereals and candy, and it has been active in the pizza-making world for more than a decade.

Nestlé owns DiGiorno, one of the most well-known frozen pizza brands in the industry. In 1995, DiGiorno arrived on the scene, and its rising-crust pizzas offered a viable alternative to ones delivered from a restaurant. (It even has the iconic tagline: "It's not delivery. It's DiGiorno.") The brand became a top-seller a few years later for its then-parent Kraft. However, in 2010, Nestlé bought the pizza brand from Kraft in order to expand its presence in the North American frozen pizza market, complementing its existing frozen food offerings and optimizing its distribution network. Today, DiGiorno's frozen pizza crust still tastes fresh.