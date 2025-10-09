This Trader Joe's Beef Product Is Your Secret To Easy Philly Cheesesteaks

The ideal Philly cheesesteak is subject as much to careful construction as it is strict convention and occasional controversy. Its vehicle must be a hoagie roll. Its titular beef must be chopped thin on a flattop with the steady swiftness of a perpetual motion machine. The dairy is where factions begin to form: provolone, American, or Cheez Whiz?

One way to evade debate is to make your cheesesteak in the privacy of your own home. And Trader Joe's shaved beef steak comes ready-made to skip the cheesesteak's most labor-intensive step — all that repetitive chopping — for about $11 per pound. TJ's shaved beef steak is already as thin as its name implies, and it's made of the same ribeye you'll find in the city's formal (and more famous) official cheesesteaks. And that's vital, as the high fat content is what provides that deliciously buttery texture when sliced thin and seared fast over high heat.

You can expect to build four sandwiches per 16-ounce pack. With a little additional attention to detail, you can approximate a (less-than) real-deal cheesesteak away from the prying eyes of any self-appointed sandwich authenticators.