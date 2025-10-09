Don't Throw Out That Extra Fall Produce — Repurpose It Into Decorative Cups And Bowls For Fall. (Yes, Really)
Don't toss those pumpkins or squash just yet! Instead of porch decor, they become neat little dishes, perfect for a fall feast. With so many varieties of pumpkins available, you're pretty spoiled for choice too. Give the outside a wash, let it air dry, then cut open the top, dig away the seeds along with any fibrous strands, and keep going till the inside feels clean. If you want to make bowls, shave off a little from the base to ensure they don't tip over. And just like that, all those winter squashes at the grocery store have a second use beyond feeding the table.
Consider your menu when preparing pumpkins and squashes as decorative vessels. If you're making chilled dishes, like dips or punch, keep the flesh fresh, but pre-chill the hollowed shell for maximum coolness. On the other hand, if you're serving hot soup, roast the pumpkin or squash briefly until softened, and let it cool a bit beforehand to prevent sogginess. Wipe the inside thoroughly, then coat it lightly with flavorless oil. A dash of salt will help pull out any remaining moisture. For an extra step, nestle a tiny glass within if you would rather prevent direct contact with the contents and preserve the original taste of your dish. More importantly, think of these as temporary decor choices, not forever dishes, since the shells will rot within a week. They're perfect for themed events, but then they should ideally be recycled by composting.
Styling and serving tricks and tips
Some pumpkin and squash shells work better than others, depending on what you want to serve in them. For example, if you're making pumpkin purée or other dips, sugar pumpkins and kabocha give you a lot of room to work with. Butternut squash can be split into boats that hold grains or be transformed into a small toppings bar. Delicata and acorn squash make easy handheld cups for cider or warm soup. For a true punch bowl, however, hollow out a medium pumpkin and set it inside a larger bowl for support. For sweet drinks, dress the rims of your shells with honey and dip in cinnamon sugar. For savory cocktails, rub with lime and dust with salt.
Remember to make food safety a priority. Chill cold fillings until the last minute and limit time at room temperature to about two hours. Keep hot items hot and swap in fresh batches rather than letting them stay lukewarm. When the party winds down, compost the shells and roast the seeds for a crunchy snack. Or switch up the feel by throwing battery lights into empty shells instead of using real flames near drinks or napkins. You'll have a cozy temporary setup that's easy to clean at the end of the day.