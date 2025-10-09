Don't Throw Out That Extra Fall Produce — Repurpose It Into Decorative Cups And Bowls For Fall. (Yes, Really)

Don't toss those pumpkins or squash just yet! Instead of porch decor, they become neat little dishes, perfect for a fall feast. With so many varieties of pumpkins available, you're pretty spoiled for choice too. Give the outside a wash, let it air dry, then cut open the top, dig away the seeds along with any fibrous strands, and keep going till the inside feels clean. If you want to make bowls, shave off a little from the base to ensure they don't tip over. And just like that, all those winter squashes at the grocery store have a second use beyond feeding the table.

Consider your menu when preparing pumpkins and squashes as decorative vessels. If you're making chilled dishes, like dips or punch, keep the flesh fresh, but pre-chill the hollowed shell for maximum coolness. On the other hand, if you're serving hot soup, roast the pumpkin or squash briefly until softened, and let it cool a bit beforehand to prevent sogginess. Wipe the inside thoroughly, then coat it lightly with flavorless oil. A dash of salt will help pull out any remaining moisture. For an extra step, nestle a tiny glass within if you would rather prevent direct contact with the contents and preserve the original taste of your dish. More importantly, think of these as temporary decor choices, not forever dishes, since the shells will rot within a week. They're perfect for themed events, but then they should ideally be recycled by composting.