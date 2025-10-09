The Fall Cranberry Side Dish That Once Ruled Suburban Tables In The 1950s

Cranberry soufflé salad was a vintage dish that turned up on midcentury holiday tables. Despite the fancy name, however, this 1950s treat is not a baked soufflé. It is a molded gelatin "salad" that starts with canned whole cranberry sauce and plain gelatin, then takes a left turn with a spoonful of mayonnaise to make the mixture creamy and set with a soft wobble. Some variations add lemon juice and zest for brightness, along with chopped walnuts, diced apple or orange, and sometimes pineapple bits. That is to say, it was quite the customizable meal in its heyday.

The basic method could not be simpler, too: Dissolve gelatin in hot water with sugar and salt, beat in lemon and mayonnaise, fold in cranberries, fruit, and nuts, then chill in a mold until set. Slice it like a cake and serve alongside turkey or ham, where its sweet tart glaze easily becomes an instant stand in for relish or salad. If you didn't know this about cranberry sauce, the recipe has existed for many years, and appeared in the 1796 cookbook "American Cookery" by Amelia Simmons. This is the first-ever cookbook written by an American. Cranberries are also native to North America, and Indigenous people cultivated and harvested them long before European settlers made their way to the land. On Indigenous Peoples' Day, you can expect to find cranberries present in many celebrations.