Can Cooking With Cast Iron Help If You Have An Iron Deficiency?

If you've been recently diagnosed with iron deficiency, don't throw away the supplements just yet. While it's true that you can get a measurable amount of iron from cooking with your grandma's skillet, experts say that it's not enough to overcome a deficiency. In fact the levels are so low that it's perfectly safe to cook with a cast iron pan all the time, despite any myths you might have heard about cast iron skillets. Of the two types of iron, called heme and non heme, the stuff that you get from cast iron cookware is non heme, which is harder for your body to absorb. So while you can get some of the iron you need from cooking, think of it as a tool in your arsenal to fight a deficiency along with eating more iron-rich foods.

Also, pan choice is important. Cast iron cookware with enamel coating will not give off any iron because the coating is non reactive and creates a barrier between the food and the metal (this also doesn't make them non-stick). Dissolved iron can also sometimes give certain foods a metallic taste (which is why acidic foods are a no-go for cast iron), so if you're sensitive to that, stick with traditional sources of iron, and be sure to work with a doctor to monitor your blood levels. It's always better to know for sure where your iron levels are than relying on guesswork . . . or spaghetti sauce.