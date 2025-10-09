Here's How Many Honey Baked Ham Locations Are Left

Ham is a holiday tradition for many families, and for some, honey baked ham has been a mainstay for the main course for decades. But is The Honey Baked Ham Company (as it's now referred to) too hard to find these days? Surprisingly, the retailer may have more locations than you think. Currently, there are more than 400 year-round retail locations in over 40 states across the United States, and more outlets pop up around the holidays. The chain is definitely more popular in some areas of the country than others, and is big in the south. The state with the highest number of stores is Georgia, with a respective 44 locations. Florida has 42 locations. Ohio and Texas are tied for third place, with 37 stores each. Pittsburgh has the most locations in one city, with four stores.

Honey Baked Ham has a long history. In the 1930s, Harry J. Hoenselaar created the first spiral slicing machine for ham and had it patented in 1944. In 1957, he opened the first Honey Baked Ham location in Detroit, Michigan. Hoenselaar's special curing and cooking procedures gave the bone-in smoked ham a unique taste, all topped off with a sweet and crunchy glaze. It wasn't long before the hams became a popular holiday centerpiece. The same processes are still used today by the chain to create tasty hams.