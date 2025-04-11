How Much Boneless Ham Should You Allot Each Dinner Guest?
Few dishes bring holiday tidings like a boneless glazed ham. It makes its rounds for Christmas and Easter in part, quite frankly, because it's easy to feed a lot of people with it. Imagine pan-searing steaks for a bunch of guests — your home would probably feel like an episode of "Hell's Kitchen." Maybe there are some families out there putting in that kind of work, but a baked ham is a delicious and convenient meal to serve for a crowd that anyone can figure out how to make. The hard part is knowing how much ham to serve.
To ensure that nobody at your party goes without a slice of pork, Chowhound consulted Chef Tim Zega, from the Honey Baked Ham Company, who exclusively told us, "We always recommend about ½ pound per person. I generally order a pound or two on top of that to ensure I have leftovers." If you plan on serving bone-in ham, his advice is to assume that the bone weighs 2 to 4 pounds, depending on the size of the meat; it's easier for most beginners to go with a ham that doesn't include it. "Boneless Ham is a fantastic option as it's great for smaller gatherings and a little less intimidating for those that don't want to deal with the bone," noted Zega.
Take the hassle out of serving ham with this simple trick
If ham is the main course at your dinner party, ½ pound per person should be enough to satisfy the average guest. When you're buying the ham, check how many pounds it weighs on the label and multiply that number by two to see how many guests it should feed. For example, a 3-pound ham multiplied by two equals enough food for six adults. Most hams at the grocery store are around the 2- to 3-pound mark.
One of the best tips for cooking ham is to know your crowd. Figuring out everyone's dietary preferences to try to estimate how much everyone might eat can be daunting. Billions of people don't eat pork for medical, religious, or other lifestyle reasons. Other people might really love a baked ham, enough to want seconds or even thirds — be prepared for anything. Getting an extra ham never hurts, and you can send guests home with a to-go plate if there's more than enough to go around.