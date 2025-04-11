How Much Boneless Ham Should You Allot Each Dinner Guest?

Few dishes bring holiday tidings like a boneless glazed ham. It makes its rounds for Christmas and Easter in part, quite frankly, because it's easy to feed a lot of people with it. Imagine pan-searing steaks for a bunch of guests — your home would probably feel like an episode of "Hell's Kitchen." Maybe there are some families out there putting in that kind of work, but a baked ham is a delicious and convenient meal to serve for a crowd that anyone can figure out how to make. The hard part is knowing how much ham to serve.

To ensure that nobody at your party goes without a slice of pork, Chowhound consulted Chef Tim Zega, from the Honey Baked Ham Company, who exclusively told us, "We always recommend about ½ pound per person. I generally order a pound or two on top of that to ensure I have leftovers." If you plan on serving bone-in ham, his advice is to assume that the bone weighs 2 to 4 pounds, depending on the size of the meat; it's easier for most beginners to go with a ham that doesn't include it. "Boneless Ham is a fantastic option as it's great for smaller gatherings and a little less intimidating for those that don't want to deal with the bone," noted Zega.