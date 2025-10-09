The Beloved UK Chocolate Brand That Just Didn't Meet The Mark In Our Taste Test
Cadbury has a rich history of innovation and community support, dating back to the 1820s. From being one of the first chocolate makers to use a cocoa press (at a time when, according to the Cadbury website, others were adding such elements as lead and brick dust to their cocoa!), to building a countryside factory to create a more pleasant working environment, to sponsoring the 2012 London Olympics, it's no wonder Cadbury is a popular and visible brand, not just in the United Kingdom, but in America as well. In fact, the company is also responsible for the popularity of gifting chocolate on Valentine's Day. But when Chowhound ranked 20 popular chocolate bars, Cadbury unfortunately didn't hold up to the rest, coming in 17th place. It even lost out to MrBeast's Feastables, if you can believe it (although not by much).
Although Cadbury is responsible for a variety of different brands, including the beloved Cadbury Mini Eggs and the whimsically named Cadbury Curly Wurly, Chowhound reviewed a product from their Dairy Milk line, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Milk Chocolate Bar, as this is one of their more iconic items. The bar was deemed to be a bargain, price-wise, and the texture was nice and smooth. However, the flavor was overwhelmingly sweet, making it difficult to eat more than a square at a time. Even with milk chocolate, a little depth of flavor is generally appreciated, and Cadbury just didn't have it.
Try these Cadbury products instead
As of October 2025, Cadbury has a total of 51 Dairy Milk products available on its website. These range in size and shape (bars, coins, buttons, molded), as well as flavor. If the main problem with Cadbury's milk chocolate bar is that it was one-note, a better Dairy Milk option would probably be the Chopped Fruit and Nut Bar, which breaks up the smooth, sugary chocolate with chewy raisins and crunchy almonds. So it's a nice contrast both flavor-wise and texturally. Other Dairy Milk flavor options include Wholenut (hazelnut), caramel and salted caramel, Nutty Praline Crisp (with a cookie wafer base), and more.
If you're more of a dark chocolate fan, steer clear of the Dairy Milk products and keep an eye out for Cadbury Bournville, the company's dark chocolate line. It's not as developed as the Dairy Milk brand, but in addition to the plain dark chocolate, you can get rum raisin and orange versions, both of which sound excellent. And if texture is your jam, opt for Cadbury's Wispa, Flake, Time Out, or Double Decker brands. Wispa is airy chocolate — tiny air pockets run through the full bar, creating a unique texture indeed. Flake is both crumbly and flaky — Cadbury recommends either eating it as-is or crumbling it onto a bowl of ice cream. Time Out is a wafer bar, similar to Kit Kat; and Double Decker comes packed with nougat, crispy rice, all covered in their famous milk chocolate.