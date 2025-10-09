The Beloved UK Chocolate Brand That Just Didn't Meet The Mark In Our Taste Test

Cadbury has a rich history of innovation and community support, dating back to the 1820s. From being one of the first chocolate makers to use a cocoa press (at a time when, according to the Cadbury website, others were adding such elements as lead and brick dust to their cocoa!), to building a countryside factory to create a more pleasant working environment, to sponsoring the 2012 London Olympics, it's no wonder Cadbury is a popular and visible brand, not just in the United Kingdom, but in America as well. In fact, the company is also responsible for the popularity of gifting chocolate on Valentine's Day. But when Chowhound ranked 20 popular chocolate bars, Cadbury unfortunately didn't hold up to the rest, coming in 17th place. It even lost out to MrBeast's Feastables, if you can believe it (although not by much).

Although Cadbury is responsible for a variety of different brands, including the beloved Cadbury Mini Eggs and the whimsically named Cadbury Curly Wurly, Chowhound reviewed a product from their Dairy Milk line, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Milk Chocolate Bar, as this is one of their more iconic items. The bar was deemed to be a bargain, price-wise, and the texture was nice and smooth. However, the flavor was overwhelmingly sweet, making it difficult to eat more than a square at a time. Even with milk chocolate, a little depth of flavor is generally appreciated, and Cadbury just didn't have it.