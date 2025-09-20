Bing Crosby's Old School Egg Dish Is Not For The Fainthearted
Bing Crosby is considered one of the most beloved superstars of his time. The crooner was seemingly everywhere throughout his impressive career, producing hit songs like "Swinging on a Star" and Academy Award-winning movies such as "White Christmas." Given Crosby's productive lifestyle, it raises the question of what meal Der Bingle started his day with. Admittedly, each morning meal likely varied, but one dish he was highly fond of was called the Red Devil. The meal is a warm and indulgent combination of hearty, comforting ingredients. Unfortunately, it's unknown why the dish is named "Red Devil," exactly why Bing enjoyed it so much, or if he was the one to coin it. With that said, the 1939 cookbook, "What Actors Eat When They Eat," describes it as a rare dish that "is particularly tempting when one's appetite needs a lift."
Despite its uncertain background, the Red Devil's name is a great descriptor of how the dish is prepared. Traditionally, red deviled eggs get their name from a red-colored ingredient, like tomato paste or red peppers. While that is the case here, the dish isn't traditionally whipped, unlike what typically comes to mind for the best deviled eggs. However, it is "deviled" by definition, due to being seasoned and spiced with bold and zesty minced garlic and oregano. Its devilishly red appearance is thanks to the tomato soup in the recipe, which adds a creamy heartiness. Additionally, peas are incorporated for texture and extra flavor. When cooking, remember not to let it solidify in the pan, as it's meant to be served as a spread on toast.
The Red Devil is unique, but not the only celebrity-recommended way to enjoy eggs
Humbly stated, eggs and tomatoes are a simple, but comforting match made in heaven, and there a few ways to indulge in them. Of course, you can always top eggs with ketchup, but there are better executions out there to enjoy — and with the utmost respect to Bing Crosby, a Red Devil certainly isn't the only way to do so. Globally, eggs and tomatoes have crossed paths in many recipes. Shakshuka is a classic Middle Eastern and African stew that essentially combines tomatoes, vegetables, and various herbs and spices with poached eggs. In China, chopped tomatoes, freshly grated ginger, and stir-fried eggs are incorporated into a vegetable broth to create a hearty, flavorful soup.
The Red Devil is certainly an interesting take, but Bing Crosby wasn't the only celebrity who had a specific way to enjoy eggs. For instance, Gordon Ramsay's method to capture that perfectly scrambled profile is heating eggs 30 seconds on, 10 seconds off, while continuously stirring for three minutes. Similarly, Chrissy Teigen adds cream and stirs her eggs over a low heat for about 20 minutes to achieve a velvety, creamy texture. To Frank Sinatra, it wasn't just about the texture, but also the way it was served; his favorite egg dish was a simple yet comforting sandwich. Ultimately, the perfect eggs are subjective to the eyes of the chef, but it can be agreed that just about everyone has great advice on how to cook the breakfast staple.