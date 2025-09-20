Bing Crosby's Old School Egg Dish Is Not For The Fainthearted

Bing Crosby is considered one of the most beloved superstars of his time. The crooner was seemingly everywhere throughout his impressive career, producing hit songs like "Swinging on a Star" and Academy Award-winning movies such as "White Christmas." Given Crosby's productive lifestyle, it raises the question of what meal Der Bingle started his day with. Admittedly, each morning meal likely varied, but one dish he was highly fond of was called the Red Devil. The meal is a warm and indulgent combination of hearty, comforting ingredients. Unfortunately, it's unknown why the dish is named "Red Devil," exactly why Bing enjoyed it so much, or if he was the one to coin it. With that said, the 1939 cookbook, "What Actors Eat When They Eat," describes it as a rare dish that "is particularly tempting when one's appetite needs a lift."

Despite its uncertain background, the Red Devil's name is a great descriptor of how the dish is prepared. Traditionally, red deviled eggs get their name from a red-colored ingredient, like tomato paste or red peppers. While that is the case here, the dish isn't traditionally whipped, unlike what typically comes to mind for the best deviled eggs. However, it is "deviled" by definition, due to being seasoned and spiced with bold and zesty minced garlic and oregano. Its devilishly red appearance is thanks to the tomato soup in the recipe, which adds a creamy heartiness. Additionally, peas are incorporated for texture and extra flavor. When cooking, remember not to let it solidify in the pan, as it's meant to be served as a spread on toast.