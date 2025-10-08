Walmart's Dicey Egg Dealings Might Send You Elsewhere To Shop

Walmart is famous as an all-in-one stop shop, offering anything from groceries to clothes, home furnishings, and everything in between, all at low prices. Even with its success, it's also had its share of controversy concerning its operations and how it does business. One came as recently as seven years ago concerning its eggs being organic. Certainly, consumers pay a premium cost for organic products, thinking they're doing something good for the world and themselves, since something labeled "organic" must adhere to certain USDA requirements. But further investigation into one of Walmart's major organic egg suppliers uncovered some shady dealings.

In 2018, California resident Donnie Lee Gibson led a class-action lawsuit after buying organic eggs from Walmart. The suit complained that the eggs were knowingly and misleadingly labeled as "organic." Gibson's attorneys, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, attested that, upon investigating its major egg supplier, Cal-Maine Foods, less than 1% of the chickens weren't even able to see the outside world. Instead, they were kept in an enclosed facility that had the capacity for 400,000 hens. However, at the same time as the suit was submitted, the USDA withdrew its consideration for the Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices (OLPP) rule, which would have promised livestock access to the outdoors and set a minimum standard for their quarters. Its removal may have allowed Cal-Maine's operations to be acceptable, which could have put a wrench in Gibson's case. Interestingly, there is no evidence of its status as either ongoing or settled.