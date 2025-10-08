The Affordable, Protein-Packed Grain More People Should Be Eating

Amaranth can be cooked just like you would cook quinoa. You combine it with water and bring it to a boil before simmering over low heat for around 20 minutes. The consistency of cooked amaranth is creamy and similar to porridge or polenta, making it a wonderful substitute for oatmeal in the morning, especially if you add sweet ingredients like fruit and honey to complement amaranth's nutty flavor. It can also be used as a high-protein gluten-free side to savory dishes in lieu of rice or potatoes or as a thickener in soups or stews.

The seeds can also popped similar to the way you make popcorn. Also known as puffed amaranth, it is made by dropping a few spoonfuls of amaranth seeds into a tall, heavy bottomed pot and placing the pot (no lid needed) over medium high heat on the stove top. The seeds will pop, turning into puffed amaranth that is similar to puffed rice. These can then be added to homemade granola or other baked goods for a bit of crunch and a nutritional boost or sprinkled on top of yogurt, oatmeal, or salads.

Amaranth leaves are also edible, though they are more difficult to find than the seeds. The leaves are rich in vitamin C and come in different colors depending on what variety of seed they originated from. In Chinese markets they are known as red spinach or Chinese spinach, and in South America the leaves are called quelite. If you do manage to fine some, note that the leaves are generally too tough to be eaten raw, but can be steamed or sautéed and enjoyed with a little oil or butter and salt.