The Quality Kitchen Storage Find You Can Grab At Dollar Tree For Less

The availability of products at Dollar Tree branches fluctuates quite a bit, so if you see these glass containers at your local store, grab a couple. You can buy as many as you need plus a few more to have on hand while still likely keeping costs under $20. Trust us, you will find a use for any extras, whether for kid's art supplies or your crafting materials. Of course, if you think your kitchen could use about a dozen of these containers, simply order them online in bulk (where the minimum order is one case containing 12 pieces).

Durable, eco-friendly glass containers will help you clear up space in your kitchen since they safely store foods of all types without picking up stains or odors. While there are plenty of things you should know before thrifting vintage Tupperware due to the possible presence of hazardous materials, food-grade glass containers aren't likely to react or leach chemicals into your food. Buying several of the same set also brings consistency into the kitchen, making them easier to stack and store.

These freezer-safe containers from Dollar Tree are great for meal prep, whether you're portioning out meals for the week, marinating proteins overnight, or freezing sauces and stock to use to quickly put meals together later. They have secure lids, so you can use them to carry food to picnics. Of course, the caveat is that glass containers are heavier than plastic, and these round varieties don't stack as sturdily as square ones might. However, they are small enough not to add too much heft, offering a ton of uses around the home.