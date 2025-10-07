The Only Way To Get Spicy Chicken Tenders At Raising Cane's
If you've never been to Raising Cane's, then you're missing out on some of the best fast food chicken tenders out there — and, not to mention, the iconic Cane's Sauce. Similarly to Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's offers only chicken-based main dishes, including multiple tender options and a single sandwich. It has perfected its chicken finger craft, but the chain doesn't offer any spicy options. However, with an easy menu hack, you can transform the classic fingers into a better, hotter version.
All you have to do is ask for some Louisiana Hot Sauce. Unlike the other signature sauces, such as Cane's Sauce and honey mustard, the Louisiana Hot Sauce comes in packets at Raising Cane's and isn't generally included in a meal. But it can be requested, and this is the start of spicing up your chicken fingers. You'll have to do the heavy lifting here, though. Once you ask for the hot sauce, simply remove your chicken fingers from the combo box, toss them in the hot sauce, and dig in.
Other ways to spice up Raising Cane's chicken fingers
This is just one of a few Raising Cane's ordering hacks. You can also easily turn the chain's Sandwich Combo into a spicy meal by dunking the crispy chicken fillet into the same hot sauce. But if you want a little extra spice without the saucy mess, then all you need are some seasonings.
Next time you order Raising Cane's to go, make sure to raid your spice cabinet at home. You probably have seasonings like black pepper, cayenne, paprika, or chili powder, which can be mixed into just about any combo and sprinkled over the top of the chicken. The result is a spicy, mess-free tender that didn't cost you any extra money.
Finally, there's one more way to kick up the spice factor: Add hot sauce to your Cane's Sauce (or a store-bought copycat version of Raising Cane's addicting sauce). Instead of tossing the tenders in hot sauce, tear open a packet of hot sauce and stir it into a container of Cane's Sauce. This spicy sauce offers a hint of heat that hardly requires any extra effort. And if you have any leftover sauce, toss it with a little Alfredo sauce for a uniquely creamy dip.