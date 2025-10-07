The Only Way To Get Spicy Chicken Tenders At Raising Cane's

If you've never been to Raising Cane's, then you're missing out on some of the best fast food chicken tenders out there — and, not to mention, the iconic Cane's Sauce. Similarly to Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's offers only chicken-based main dishes, including multiple tender options and a single sandwich. It has perfected its chicken finger craft, but the chain doesn't offer any spicy options. However, with an easy menu hack, you can transform the classic fingers into a better, hotter version.

All you have to do is ask for some Louisiana Hot Sauce. Unlike the other signature sauces, such as Cane's Sauce and honey mustard, the Louisiana Hot Sauce comes in packets at Raising Cane's and isn't generally included in a meal. But it can be requested, and this is the start of spicing up your chicken fingers. You'll have to do the heavy lifting here, though. Once you ask for the hot sauce, simply remove your chicken fingers from the combo box, toss them in the hot sauce, and dig in.