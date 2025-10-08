The Chain Restaurant That Helped A Fake Cake Business Become A Brief Reality

There's nothing like a viral heartwarming story or trend to get people going. The social space can be a loud place, from once-popular viral food trends to viral protein-packed fast food orders, there's no shortage of trending content for anyone to check out, at all hours of the day. But this summer, one story really stood out, and a popular restaurant chain took notice. It all started when TikTok user @badvina and her sister created a fake Instagram account, or "finsta," to spy on other people. The fake account — which featured the two sisters whipping up cakes for a fake bakery business they completely made up — was all fun and games until they actually received orders from multiple customers. Oops!

Luckily, popular food chain and hero of the moment, P.F. Changs — home of famous lettuce wraps and iconic P.F. Chang's happy hour specials — came to the rescue after slipping into the sisters' comments section. That comment generated 1.3 million likes and 4 million views. The chain really stepped it up after seeing the response, dropping off five cakes for the sisters to deliver to their "customers," all within a few hours.