Before You Age That Bottle Of Whiskey, Make Sure You Consider This

Whiskey has been aged in wooden barrels for centuries, imparting the spirit with its distinctive color and much of its flavor while removing harsher tones from the unaged liquor. Oak remains a go-to wood for distillers — in some cases, it's the law, as with bourbon that has to be aged in new charred American oak barrels. But oak isn't the only wood that's used. This is especially true with whiskey that's gone through a second barreling. Keep in mind, if the barrel is made of exotic wood, the final whiskey product can be super pricey. If you're toying with the idea of turning a subpar whiskey into something better by aging it at home (or you just want to experiment with exotic wood), there are some things to consider.

Chowhound asked Francesco Lafranconi of Carver Road Hospitality, to explain some potential downsides of this practice. Carver Road recently opened The Blue Vault, a high-end whiskey tasting room in Manhattan. Lafranconi told us there are some issues that can crop up when aging your own whiskey. They often relate to the fact that it's nearly impossible to duplicate the conditions the pros use when aging whiskey. "The optimal environment often resembles that of professional warehouses, which may not be attainable at home," he said.