The Food Court Item Costco Fans Will Never Forgive Being Taken Off The Menu

There are two types of people that visit Costco. First, there's the standard Costco customer who frequents every now and then, appreciates the bulk discounts, and takes advantage of the retail chain's many offerings. Then there's the Costco fan. These are the rabid customers who keep track of every discount, are first in line to try any new food court item, and visit the store religiously.

When it comes to those diehard Costco fanatics, you can bet that the chain hears from them when it makes a major change they don't like. Over the years, that's certainly happened plenty of times when it comes to the food court menu. One major example is the disappearance of Costco's hand-dipped chocolate ice cream bars with roasted almonds. Much to the dismay of many customers, the ice cream bars were removed from the menu in 2013; and while Costco has never explained the reason, it may have been due to the rising costs of both dairy and almonds.