The Food Court Item Costco Fans Will Never Forgive Being Taken Off The Menu
There are two types of people that visit Costco. First, there's the standard Costco customer who frequents every now and then, appreciates the bulk discounts, and takes advantage of the retail chain's many offerings. Then there's the Costco fan. These are the rabid customers who keep track of every discount, are first in line to try any new food court item, and visit the store religiously.
When it comes to those diehard Costco fanatics, you can bet that the chain hears from them when it makes a major change they don't like. Over the years, that's certainly happened plenty of times when it comes to the food court menu. One major example is the disappearance of Costco's hand-dipped chocolate ice cream bars with roasted almonds. Much to the dismay of many customers, the ice cream bars were removed from the menu in 2013; and while Costco has never explained the reason, it may have been due to the rising costs of both dairy and almonds.
Will the hand-dipped chocolate ice cream bar with roasted almonds ever make comeback?
There are still plenty of fans dedicating much of their time to bringing back this ice cream treat. They've opened Facebook pages and petitions in support of its return, with customers stating that they'd pay up to $10 for a single almond-covered bar. That's high praise for a product priced at only $1.50 before being kicked off the menu, but that's the beauty of Costco: great tasting food and drinks for ridiculously inexpensive prices. Though the chain offers Kirkland chocolate ice cream bars with roasted almonds in the freezer aisle, one of the store area's many secrets — $13.99 for a pack of 18 — it's just not the same as the original.
The ice cream bar isn't the only menu item that has mysteriously disappeared from the Costco food court over the years. Other favorites include the combo pizza, cinnamon sugar pretzels, and the toasty Costco calzones. And while these items may still have some fans that miss them dearly, no one can deny the perseverance of the hand-dipped chocolate ice cream bar superfans.