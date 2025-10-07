Stop Throwing Away Corn Silks. Here's How To Use Them Instead
Let be honest, the silks are usually the first thing to hit the trash can after shucking an ear of corn, but did you know there are culinary uses for those gold strands? In an interview with Food Republic, Kent Rollins, the host of Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy," talks about frying them until they turn into a crunchy garnish. He promises that they bring "a nice little pop of texture" which is the kind of advice that makes you rethink what you've been throwing out all these years.
And there are gentler uses, too, as in Korea and China, corn silk tea is a beloved drink with apparent therapeutic properties. To make it yourself, all you have to do is simmer the silks in water until the liquid turns slightly golden and aromatic, and the taste becomes what is described as toasty and corn-like (surprise, surprise). Corn silk tea has never really caught on in the United States, which is a shame considering how much Americans love to eat corn, so we think it's about time this catches on.
You can even treat the silks like an herb by drying them out and then crumbling them up, then using them to top soup or salad. Or why not try mixing their sweet nuttiness into compound butter, and reusing them on your grilled corn on the cob because using compound butter brings so much flavor to corn.
How to handle and prep them
To make the silks work for you, first you need to get them off undamaged, which takes a little practice. Or having some good tricks up your sleeve — such as using a potato brush to remove corn silk. Or if you're really tight on time, you can even shuck corn in the microwave by loosening the silks with heat until they just slip right off. And that shortcut will also mean the strands will come off in one smooth motion in a long clean piece, which is certainly helpful if your plan is to fry them or steep them in water. They're also easier to dry and store for later use when they're long and held together.
Once separated, decide your course of action. As they are, they're sturdy enough to go straight into a pan and only take a few minutes in hot oil to turn all crispy and golden — just make sure you give them a little sprinkle with seasoning and you're ready to add some texture to any dish. Alternatively, you can give them a quick rinse to remove any dirt and then let them dry with a towel on the countertop or by popping them in the oven on a low heat. Then when they're fully dry, place them in a jar and stash them in the pantry so you have a supply ready for whenever you want a crispy garnish or a cup of tea which you can sip smugly as you watch everyone else be too kernel-focused to appreciate.
