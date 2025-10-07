Stop Throwing Away Corn Silks. Here's How To Use Them Instead

Let be honest, the silks are usually the first thing to hit the trash can after shucking an ear of corn, but did you know there are culinary uses for those gold strands? In an interview with Food Republic, Kent Rollins, the host of Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy," talks about frying them until they turn into a crunchy garnish. He promises that they bring "a nice little pop of texture" which is the kind of advice that makes you rethink what you've been throwing out all these years.

And there are gentler uses, too, as in Korea and China, corn silk tea is a beloved drink with apparent therapeutic properties. To make it yourself, all you have to do is simmer the silks in water until the liquid turns slightly golden and aromatic, and the taste becomes what is described as toasty and corn-like (surprise, surprise). Corn silk tea has never really caught on in the United States, which is a shame considering how much Americans love to eat corn, so we think it's about time this catches on.

You can even treat the silks like an herb by drying them out and then crumbling them up, then using them to top soup or salad. Or why not try mixing their sweet nuttiness into compound butter, and reusing them on your grilled corn on the cob because using compound butter brings so much flavor to corn.