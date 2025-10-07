French Bread Pizza Isn't From France. Here's Where It Actually Comes From

It can be said that pizza is a culinary icon. Humbly stated, it is so beloved that there have been many renditions of it, one of which is the French bread pizza. You may know it: a twice-cut end slice of French bread, topped with the usual accouterments of sauce, cheese, seasonings, and possibly a meat like pepperoni or sausage. It's one of the best store-bought frozen pizzas, but where the heck did it come from, and who thought of this wonderful handheld delight? Thankfully, while many things in food history tend to be a mixed bag of cultural inspirations (such as Italy's heavily influenced pizza), the French bread variety is a bit more direct, and — despite it being made with French bread — one thing we can confirm is that it's certainly not French. In actuality, it finds its origins in the United States.

French bread pizza originated in Ithaca, New York — more specifically, on the campus of Cornell University. It was there that Robert "Hot Truck Bob" Petrillose operated his food truck, Johnny's Hot Truck, named after his father, Johnny Petrillose Sr. Petrillose sold open-faced sub sandwiches made from French bread and pizza toppings, which were dubbed "poor man pizzas" by college students. According to lore, Petrillose would work daily with his wife when school was in session, and the concept was allegedly copied by Stouffers after being requested as a frozen food item by a student. After 40 years of serving Cornell students their meals, Petrillose retired in 2000, selling his food truck to Ithaca's Shortstop Deli before passing in 2008.