We Don't Know Why This Retro Crab Dish Faded From Menus But It Deserves A Return
Classic dishes sometimes disappear from the mainstream for a variety of reasons. It could be due to environmental reasons, like overfishing, or the fact that we know more about the food we eat these days. For example, we've discovered some forms of fish have incredibly high levels of mercury. But some dishes might fall out of favor for reasons we can't quite pinpoint.
In our opinion, one such retro seafood dish that deserves a return to the limelight is the classic crab imperial. Creamy seafood dishes aren't necessarily all the rage in the 21st century, but this one is worth bringing back. Crab imperial typically features lump crab with an Imperial sauce made from mayonnaise, seasonings, and egg. It's also often topped with breadcrumbs before being baked in the oven. The result is a decadent, indulgent serving of deliciousness that's reminiscent of a warm crab dip. Its disappearance from modern menus might have to do with the surging cost of crab due to inflation and limited supply. Or it could be just the name itself — imperial might suggest dated foods or techniques, similarly to colonial or royale.
The origins of crab imperial and its various versions
Crab imperial is said to have first shown up at Thompson's Sea Girt House in the 19th century. The famous restaurant was a Baltimore fixture for 106 years until it closed in 1991. Though it has faded in popularity, crab imperial has a definite presence on the internet with tons of recipes and variations of the classic seafood dish.
While more bougie versions might include jumbo lump crab meat, which costs a small fortune, you can also use lump crab, backfin, claw meat, or even imitation crabmeat for a much less expensive iteration. Some chefs suggest topping the dish with breadcrumbs before baking, while others say that it just distracts from the delicious flavor of the crab meat. Most versions also include a sprinkling of iconic Old Bay seasoning, which is fitting since the dish originated in Maryland, the birthplace of the famous seasoning mix.
Crab imperial can be served as an appetizer or an entree, and you might consider serving it with a light fresh arugula salad, roasted vegetables, a tangy slaw, or some nicely charred and grilled corn on the cob. So, whether or not crab imperial makes a return to restaurant menus, we'd suggest looking up some recipes and giving this old school dish a try in the comfort of your own home.