We Don't Know Why This Retro Crab Dish Faded From Menus But It Deserves A Return

Classic dishes sometimes disappear from the mainstream for a variety of reasons. It could be due to environmental reasons, like overfishing, or the fact that we know more about the food we eat these days. For example, we've discovered some forms of fish have incredibly high levels of mercury. But some dishes might fall out of favor for reasons we can't quite pinpoint.

In our opinion, one such retro seafood dish that deserves a return to the limelight is the classic crab imperial. Creamy seafood dishes aren't necessarily all the rage in the 21st century, but this one is worth bringing back. Crab imperial typically features lump crab with an Imperial sauce made from mayonnaise, seasonings, and egg. It's also often topped with breadcrumbs before being baked in the oven. The result is a decadent, indulgent serving of deliciousness that's reminiscent of a warm crab dip. Its disappearance from modern menus might have to do with the surging cost of crab due to inflation and limited supply. Or it could be just the name itself — imperial might suggest dated foods or techniques, similarly to colonial or royale.