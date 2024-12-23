The Iconic Seafood Seasoning Blend That Also Belongs On Poultry

Somewhere in the world, at this very moment, someone has too much turkey. Why, you might even be juggling drumsticks right now. It's a great problem to have in the grand scheme of things, although one still wanting a solution. Just what to do with leftover turkey is a whole industry unto itself, with sandwiches, like Martha Stewart's post-Thanksgiving go-to, leading a race that also includes soup, salads, pot pie, and chili. And there's another even easier way to jazz up that bird with hardly any instructions at all, borrowing a little inspiration from the sea.

As it turns out, Old Bay seasoning is as great on the big bird as it is on shrimp, scallops, and crab. Like white meat turkey, a lot of seafood lands on the more neutral side, so it tracks that Old Bay would be a successful way to boost flavor across the board. Its blend of 18 spices and herbs — including celery salt, red and black pepper, paprika, and other mystery ingredients that give it its kick — is also just versatile and forgiving, which is why it also often makes its way atop corn on the cob, french fries, and all manner of less-expected items. And, while it'll certainly jazz up that turkey breast you've been puzzling over and enhance the dark meat's depth after the fact, you can also roast an Old Bay turkey to begin with.