Move Over Caramel Apples, Caramel Grapes Have Entered The Chat

In the northern United States, cooling temperatures and pathways filled with crunchy leaves herald not only the onset of autumn, but of delicious seasonal treats enjoyed around bonfires and alongside hot apple cider. While some gravitate toward classic indulgences like toasted marshmallows and candied apples, others prefer reaching for updated bites like the savory s'mores of viral TikTok fame or crisp, juicy, and sweet caramel-dipped green grapes.

Though caramel apples are undeniably delicious and have reigned supreme as Halloween's fruity treat for decades, their detractors are quick to point out a few flaws that are easily resolved by swapping them for grapes instead. The biggest issue is how tricky it can be to bite through that thick layer of caramel into the apple itself. Dedicated apple-lovers may resolve this by serving caramel apple wedges for an easier bite, but the presentation for these is often lacking as the sliced apples inevitably succumb to oxidation and turn brown.

Not only do green grapes keep their bright color, they're also the perfect shape for coating in a layer of creamy caramel and chocolate chips or nuts, offering a pleasing aesthetic and flavor profile similar to bright green Granny Smith apples. Green grapes' tartness cuts through sugary caramel the same way a tart apple would, creating an interesting and tasty flavor illusion. Additionally, being bite-sized makes them much easier to eat and enjoy, along with presenting the opportunity to add them to spooky snack trays and even more sophisticated seasonal charcuterie boards.