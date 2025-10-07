Never Forget This Vital Step Before Freezing Pizza Dough

Along with the important tips you should follow to make the best homemade pizza, like choosing the right flour and stretching your dough accordingly, there may come a time when you unexpectedly need to pre-freeze pizza dough for a later date. Fortunately, whether you're looking to bake a pizza on the fly or you simply want a reliable way to batch-freeze extra portions — as long as you adhere to one crucial step, the process of freezing pizza dough is super simple.

Sure enough, you can safely freeze a few additional balls of dough as long as you cover it with a light coating of cooking oil before freezing. Oil not only adds moisture which prevents your dough from drying out, but also safeguards your dough against freezer burn. Believe it or not, cooking oil acts as a barrier against a freezer's frigid temps since it can effectively mitigate the formation of ice crystals on the exterior of your dough. The process couldn't be easier, especially if you use an oil spray.

To test this technique yourself, first allow your pizza dough to fully rise at room temperature. Once you punch down the dough and divide it into multiple portions, spray each ball in cooking oil or apply oil using a silicone pastry brush. Then from here, all you need to do is wrap each oiled dough ball in a tight layer of plastic wrap. Keep in mind, though, that when it comes to freezing and thawing this versatile food, there are a few additional factors to consider.