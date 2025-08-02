Wow, People In The '80s Really Overreacted To New Coke

It's not every day that food or drink companies face backlash — but when they do, it can be a newsworthy event. One of the most recent was McDonald's Szechuan Sauce debacle that you might not know about, wherein a "Rick and Morty" episode inspired a demand for the sauce's return that was so high, it couldn't be met until it was too late. Whole Foods has also faced its share of controversy over its 46-year history, particularly when it comes to overcharging its patrons. While some of these protests come from an understandable cause, some rise from a simple change, like that of Coca-Cola upon introducing "New Coke." The response was nothing short of outrage, giving the company an infamous blemish.

In April 1985, Coca-Cola reformulated the world's most valuable soft drink. After the recipe had remained the same for 99 years, the cola giant's executives felt that shaking up the formula would revitalize its recent sales slump. Despite promising market tests, New Coke was met with public protests. Fans of the old recipe flooded company phone lines with 1,500 calls per day; Pickets were held at Coke plants, some even hoarded whatever they could of the original formula, with one man buying a grand's worth of it. While some did purchase New Coke, many ended up pouring it into street drains.

Eventually, grassroots groups like the Society for the Preservation of the Real Thing and Old Cola Drinkers of America arose. The latter's founder, Gay Mullins, spearheaded much of the public action, even going so far as to file a lawsuit demanding that New Coke's packaging no longer resemble the old formula's can.