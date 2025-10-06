Boxed Dump Cake Gets A Fall Twist With This Fresh Addition

There's just something special about an easy dump cake you can make year-round, and these desserts are much tastier than the process of making them would lead you to believe. Typically consisting of little more than store-bought pie filling or canned fruit, boxed cake mix, and butter, the fruit or pie filling becomes rich and caramelized as it bakes. The juices from the fruit bubble upward into the cake mix, melt the butter, and turn it into a beautifully cakey crust that gently sinks into the fruit.

Of course, if you're making a seasonally appropriate dump cake, it would be a shame not to take advantage of the abundance of beautiful, fresh apples available at grocery stores and farmers markets. Using fresh apples instead of canned pie filling adds a wonderfully fresh flavor and texture to dump cake, turning it into something that feels a bit more homemade and special.

While you'll never get neat slices from a dump cake, you don't need to, as it's usually served by the scoop in a bowl with vanilla ice cream. They come together in just a few minutes, taste indulgent enough to feel special, and are endlessly versatile for any season of the year. When making your creation, pick up a spice cake mix and make your own apple pie filling to enjoy as the leaves turn from various shades of green to a riot of fiery color.