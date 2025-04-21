Soften Up Hard Brown Sugar With One Fresh Ingredient

If you've ever baked, you've probably experienced that crisis of opening your brown sugar container only to realize it's hard as a rock. Thankfully, this doesn't mean it's unusable. There are a few ways to bring it back to life, but if you have an apple on hand, then all you need to do is slice it up and add it to the sugar. Believe it or not, the apple's moisture brings that brown sugar back to life. Just keep in mind that it takes about a day to return to its original state.

Brown sugar gets its soft, almost-doughy texture thanks to a ratio of molasses to sugar; the molasses also gives brown sugar its signature color and flavor. But, if you don't seal it properly, longterm air exposure evaporates the moisture the molasses brings for a completely stiff pile of sugar. Combining an apple with brown sugar helps liven up the sugar because it absorbs the apple's moisture, softening it.