Swap The Fries For This Frozen Potato Product In Your Next Poutine
Poutine may just be one of the most comforting meals to exist. What could be better than that big messy plate of cheese curds, gravy, and fries? But wait a second, who says fries have to be the definitive rule here? If you don't have fries at home but you have a box of tater tots in the freezer, you're still in luck — those potato chunks, being that they're crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, bring a whole new way of soaking up all that gravy. And just that little extra bit of texture can make every bite feel more layered with a more substantial potato bite to hold all the melted cheese and gravy together. It's like Canadian-favorite-meets-American-diner, and we're here for it.
Tots may also be a more forgiving addition than fries, and less likely to go limp and soggy under the toppings. Plus they cook quickly and evenly so they're perfect to make a last minute meal with. So if you're now sold and just wondering which bag to grab, check out our ranking of the best tater tot brands before stocking up at the store. And of course, to make poutine, you will still need the gravy and curds; and thankfully, we have a guide for everything you need to make the best poutine, too. You will only need to swap in tots once to start questioning how fries ever got all the potato glory.
A fresh take on a classic Canadian dish
While classic poutine definitely has a set formula of fries, curds, and gravy, chefs and home cooks alike have always loved play around with it. You'll find versions topped with brisket, duck confit, or even lobster, and while none of these variations are the traditional one, a little creativity does not negate the proud Quebec roots of this meal and how it became Canada's most famous dish. However, despite variations in toppings, the one ingredient people rarely rethink is the base potato.
Tots can give you a foundation that welcomes more adventurous toppings, and once you've branched out there will be no stopping you. Their shapes act like little reservoirs, catching gravy and melted curds in every ridge. This means you can go wild piling on out-of-the-box extras like mushrooms and kimchi or even turn it into a breakfast poutine with fried egg. On fries, those additions could slide right off, but tots hold them in place, allowing you to scoop through all layers.
Tot-based poutine makes a great addition to party menus. Load it up into skillets or even muffin tins for neat and shareable little portions of poutine cups that turn a messy dish into something you can actually serve easily. With this all in mind, the tater tot swap doesn't feel like a silly gimmick — it feels like they were meant to be there all along.