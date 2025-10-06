Swap The Fries For This Frozen Potato Product In Your Next Poutine

Poutine may just be one of the most comforting meals to exist. What could be better than that big messy plate of cheese curds, gravy, and fries? But wait a second, who says fries have to be the definitive rule here? If you don't have fries at home but you have a box of tater tots in the freezer, you're still in luck — those potato chunks, being that they're crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, bring a whole new way of soaking up all that gravy. And just that little extra bit of texture can make every bite feel more layered with a more substantial potato bite to hold all the melted cheese and gravy together. It's like Canadian-favorite-meets-American-diner, and we're here for it.

Tots may also be a more forgiving addition than fries, and less likely to go limp and soggy under the toppings. Plus they cook quickly and evenly so they're perfect to make a last minute meal with. So if you're now sold and just wondering which bag to grab, check out our ranking of the best tater tot brands before stocking up at the store. And of course, to make poutine, you will still need the gravy and curds; and thankfully, we have a guide for everything you need to make the best poutine, too. You will only need to swap in tots once to start questioning how fries ever got all the potato glory.