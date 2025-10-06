Skip This Step When Making Hasselback Potatoes (You're Ruining Their Texture!)

Crispy, creamy, salty, and loaded with all of your favorite toppings, Hasselback potatoes don't just look impressive — they bring a ton of flavor to the dinner table. There are tons of methods out there to get Hasselback potatoes just right, and it can be tough to figure out how to create a crispy exterior while maintaining a smooth, perfectly-cooked interior. Cookbook author and chef Rick Martinez, who launched his new Substack Sazón, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about the mistake you'll want to avoid when making Hasselback potatoes — and exactly what you need to know to create the super-crispy edges you want.

"I know some people parboil them — don't do that," he instructs. Partially boiling before baking the potato is setting you up to create a mushy mess, he says. Start with a raw russet or Yukon Gold potato — stay away from more waxy varieties such red new potatoes. Since you're going to be eating the skin, be sure to scrub your potatoes super-clean (using white vinegar to clean potatoes can help bring them up to restaurant-level). Then, make your almost-through-the-potato slices crazy-thin. "Like kettle potato chip thin," Martinez explains. (Try using the chopstick trick to get super-thin slices without cutting through to the bottom of the potato.)

To ensure your potatoes unfurl beautifully and don't stick, Martinez has a simple tip. "Brush each potato with oil, butter, or a combination of the two before you bake. Get a little inside each cut," he says.