Does Publix Have A Senior Discount? Only In These 5 States
Publix has become a Southern grocery staple that's known for stellar customer service and exclusive items. For some seniors, depending on where you live, you may also be able to enjoy a discount on top of the grocer's famous hospitality. Shoppers ages 60 and over may be able to get a 5% discount at some locations in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The states that have Publix supermarkets also include Florida, Kentucky, and Virginia, and while there's no corporate policy that says the stores in any state must give senior discounts, it never hurts to ask, no matter where you live.
Out of the 1,413 Publix stores in the U.S. in 2025, there isn't an exact number given of how many total stores participate in offering senior discounts. But some Redditors have shared experiences of being able to receive a 5% discount on Wednesdays, depending on their location, while others say they've been told that their store no longer offers the discount. Your best bet is to call around and see what the Publix locations near you offer.
How to find discounts at a Publix in your state
Since senior discounts appear to be hit or miss and at the sole discretion of the store location, the easiest way to ensure you get a discount is to use Publix coupons and peruse the weekly ads. You'll get the most access by joining Club Publix. The free loyalty program offers personalized deals, saved shopping lists for easy reordering, and membership perks like a birthday freebie. Members also get an early peek at weekly ads and access to digital coupons. In addition, you'll be notified when your favorite grocery items are on sale. You even get $5 off your first purchase of $20 or more after you sign up. To join, you can choose to download the app or create an account online, and opt in to receive personalized communications, which are based on your interests and purchase history.
You also aren't required to join Club Publix in order to get access to store coupons or deals. The grocer puts its weekly deals flyer on its website, and also lists current items that offer extra savings and BOGO deals. To get the online coupons, you'll still have to create an account, though. If you really don't want to create an account, you can ask to be added to Publix's corporate mailing list, which offers coupons and promotions. You can do this through the Publix website, and either email, call their corporate number, or even send a letter.