Does Publix Have A Senior Discount? Only In These 5 States

Publix has become a Southern grocery staple that's known for stellar customer service and exclusive items. For some seniors, depending on where you live, you may also be able to enjoy a discount on top of the grocer's famous hospitality. Shoppers ages 60 and over may be able to get a 5% discount at some locations in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The states that have Publix supermarkets also include Florida, Kentucky, and Virginia, and while there's no corporate policy that says the stores in any state must give senior discounts, it never hurts to ask, no matter where you live.

Out of the 1,413 Publix stores in the U.S. in 2025, there isn't an exact number given of how many total stores participate in offering senior discounts. But some Redditors have shared experiences of being able to receive a 5% discount on Wednesdays, depending on their location, while others say they've been told that their store no longer offers the discount. Your best bet is to call around and see what the Publix locations near you offer.