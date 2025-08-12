How Many Publix Stores Are There In The US In 2025?

Grocery stores are a pillar in the American lifestyle. Ever since Piggly Wiggly became the first modern grocery store back in 1916, we have grown accustomed to having a place to shop for all things food related. Whether it's a grocery store or supermarket (there's a difference), local or a major chain, we all have a neighborhood spot that we go to in order to shop for all our cooking and eating needs.

There are unique grocery stores in every state, many of which are famous in their respective regions. The Southern-based Publix is definitely one of those chains, as it's widely regarded as a great grocery store by those who are lucky enough to live near one. Despite being a regional chain, Publix has quite a bit of strength in numbers, with a total of 1,413 stores in operation at the time of writing.

This large number of stores actually puts Publix in the list of top 10 largest-volume supermarket chains in the United States. These numbers, combined with Publix's success for nearly a century, proves that this regional chain has definitely earned its popularity and reputation.