The Crunchy Kirkland Snack Costco Shoppers Say Is Way Better Than The Name-Brand Version

Among the many tips and tricks first-time Costco shoppers should know, believing the hype around many Kirkland Signature products is key. While Costco members primarily enjoy shopping at the mega-wholesaler for its impressive bulk inventory and stellar cost savings, Costco also offers a wide range of high-quality private label products that you can't find anywhere else. As long as you avoid the Kirkland products that are made with low-quality ingredients like the beef hot dogs and breakfast sandwiches, you're bound to find certain products that taste better than their name-brand competitors, such as Costco's Kirkland Signature Nut Bars. With 30 bars costing $17.99, these convenient snacks, which are full of mixed nuts and partially covered in chocolate, are also a total bargain.

In fact, for many Costco members, their flavor supersedes that of Kind bars, which are a similar, and much more well known, name-brand product. In one Reddit thread, a Costco member even admitted to eating up to three Kirkland Nut Bars at a time — they're that tasty. Another Redditor described them as a "decent knock off of the Kind bars" while, in the same thread, another user described them as a must-have snack. Not to mention, these bars have many more positive reviews on the Costco website itself. As one customer enthused, "I've bought these bars for years. Not too sweet, with just a small amount of chocolate."