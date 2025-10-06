2 Simple Tricks To Turn Your Next Negroni Into The Perfect Fall Cocktail

There's something about autumn that makes one want to cozy up with the comforting flavors commonly associated with the season. And brands certainly don't mind capitalizing on that desire. You can find pumpkin spice versions of pretty much any edible product, and large displays of apple cider start cropping up in the supermarket. But beyond these store-bought conveniences, you may be wondering how to add some autumnal flavors to your favorite recipes. If one of those is the Negroni (the world's best-selling cocktail), you're in luck. Olivia Cerio, Italian spirits portfolio ambassador at Campari America, shared a couple of exclusive ideas with Chowhound for giving the classic Negroni a fall-inspired twist.

The standard Negroni is equal parts gin, Campari (a strikingly red Italian bitter), sweet vermouth, and an orange peel garnish. For her autumnal twist, Cerio suggests swapping the gin with apple cider. "This change will alter the taste profile to better match the autumn season while still keeping Campari at the heart of the Negroni," she says. Make it as usual, only with the substitution.

As temperatures grow chilly, you may be more interested in ending the evening with a warm beverage. In this case, Cerio recommends making your classic Negroni as usual (minus ice), but topping it with an unexpected ingredient: tea. "I like using tea to make a warm drink; it helps keep the overall flavor without over-diluting the cocktail," she explains. "A berry tea, such as red berry, or herbal tea like chamomile can create lovely cocktails."