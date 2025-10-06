Here's How Long It'll Take Your Beer To Go Flat In The Fridge

As microbreweries become less of a novelty and more of a regular part of beer drinkers' lives all across the country, buying individually canned or bottled beer isn't always the move. Now, there's a plethora of fresh beer offerings from breweries big and small, including corked 750 milliliter bottles of high ABV sours, crowlers of your favorites canned to go, and glass growlers typically filled with 64 ounces of tasty suds. Drinking beer this fresh is so incredibly delicious that it's hard to go back to macro brews that are shipped from hundreds of miles away and are months old by the time they reach you. So, when you get some brew and open it up, how long will it take for your beer to go flat in the fridge? Well, as with most things in life, it depends.

It takes about three days for an opened beer to go flat due to oxidation and potential spoilage. Some beer aficionados believe an open beer is done and spoiled after 24 hours, while others think you can reseal a container and the beer should last about a week. The thing to consistently keep in mind is that, if you have a growler/crowler filled, once you unwrap the tape around the cap and open it for the first (satisfying) time, that beer has limited life left. Honestly, it should probably be consumed immediately.