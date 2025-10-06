These Walmart Great Value Fruit Snacks Taste Like Jolly Ranchers (But We Still Think You Should Skip Them)

While Jolly Rancher candies are famously a dentist's nightmare, they've been in production for at least six decades and proven their iconic legacy via a never-ending flow of new Jolly Rancher-inspired products. So it's not necessarily an insult to say that something reminds you of a Jolly Rancher. Unfortunately, in the case of Walmart's Great Value Tangy Fruit Smiles, the comparison isn't positive — it indicates a lack of genuine fruitiness and a surplus of sugar. In fact, these cloyingly sweet fruit snacks are one of many Great Value products we recommend you avoid buying altogether.

The Tangy Fruit Smiles fruit snacks come in four flavors: tropical punch, blue raspberry, sour apple, and watermelon. For comparison, Jolly Rancher's original flavors include blue raspberry, green apple, cherry, grape, and watermelon. Each disc is smiley face-shaped, and you can pick up a pack of forty pouches for less than $8. However, while each pouch comes with 60% of your daily value of vitamin C, it also comes with 11 grams of added sugars — which is why we deemed them to be more appropriately categorized as candy rather than fruit snacks. They are made with both natural and artificial flavoring; but, to their detriment, the overall effect was a synthetic taste that was just way too sweet. The texture was problematic, too, as they seemed to be softer and squishier than what you'd expect from a fruit snack.