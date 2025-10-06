Don't Have A Springform Pan? This Hack Will Give You The Second Best Results

If you're not sure what a springform pan is (and whether you need one at all), you're not alone. Many home bakers have heard the term tossed around, but aren't entirely sure what their fellow culinary artists are talking about. Simply put, a springform pan is a baking dish with two parts: a flat, circular bottom piece that fits neatly inside a tall ring with a latch that forms the sides of the pan. When the latch is opened, the sides of the pan "spring" apart to reveal the perfectly flat, straight edges of delicate baked goods like cheesecake or Italian flourless chocolate cake.

Of course, if you don't bake delicate items often, you may not have a springform pan laying around when you get the urge to make a delicious honey-apple crumb cake, custard tart, or a savory dish like deep-dish quiche or lasagna al forno. The good news is that you're not out of luck. Though a springform pan may be the easiest way to cook these items and help them keep their shape, there are ways to replicate the effect of a springform pan without needing to make a trip to Williams Sonoma.

The simplest method is to line an ordinary baking dish with parchment paper and bake your recipe as normal. Press it firmly into the corners to ensure your results are the right shape, and leave some paper sticking up from the edges of the pan so you can smoothly and easily remove your dessert.